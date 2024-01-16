Uganda seeks fuel alternatives amid dependency on Kenyan suppliers

The Nation Media Group has learned that Uganda continues to depend on transit fuel imported by Kenyan oil marketing companies, even after Uganda halted purchases in November last year. President Museveni cited inflated prices by middlemen, reaching up to 59%. With the EAC Court of Justice set to rule on the matter, the government is now racing against time to enable the new firm, Vito Bahrain, to commence supplies to UNOC, which is poised to take over as the monopoly importer.