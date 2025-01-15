Uganda's startups struggle with capital, infrastructure challenges

Uganda has emerged as a vibrant hub of innovation within East Africa and Africa at large, with over 40 startups operating in Kampala alone. However, a 2022 investment report from the Uganda Investment Authority noted that, while there is growing interest in Ugandan startups, access to capital remains a significant barrier. This challenge is compounded by competition from imported tech products, which stifles local growth. According to Allan Lule, Operations Lead at Makerere University’s Incubation and Innovation Centre, inadequate infrastructure and limited market opportunities further exacerbate the challenges faced by local startups. Ronah Nahabwe reports.