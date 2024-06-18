Uganda Manufacturers exhibition in Mbale City

A Uganda manufacturers' exhibition is currently underway in Mbale City's industrial division, attracting over 450 manufacturers and exhibitors, according to the Manufacturers Association chief executive, Ezra Rubada. He adds that the purpose of this year's trade fair in the east of the country is aimed at help micro, small, and medium businesses formalize their operations, consult on value addition, and improve fish farming. To assist in these efforts, government departments such as the National Identification and Registration Authority, Uganda Coffee Development Authority, and the National Agricultural Research Organization are participating.