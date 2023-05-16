Uganda hosts Global Impact Challenge 2023 for Skills Audit and Training

The Global Impact Challenge, 2023, in which Uganda, is joining the rest of the world in skills audit is underway, with weeklong national activities being held at the St Joseph Vocational Training Institution in Kamuli District. Grace Lung, the Senior Manager for Partnerships at World Skills International, says that Uganda’s young population, which is in dire need of skills, will be in focus this year. She was speaking at the start of the capacity building boot camp in Uganda, in which various internationally certified experts are training the youth into globally accepted standards in electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and joinery, among others.