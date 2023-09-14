Uganda, Algeria sign dairy trade pact

The Dairy Development Authority (DDA) has announced that Uganda’s first official dairy exports to Algeria are set to kick off starting October 2023. This was after a successful signing of a dairy trade agreement between Uganda and Algeria earlier this year. According to the agreement Uganda will export milk products valued at approximately US$500 million. The Executive Director of the DDA, Samson Akankiza, says the initial phase of the supply will consist solely of powdered milk and has undergone Algeria’s stringent procurement procedures, which have now been completed. The three selected companies involved in the trade are Amos Dairies, Pearl Diaries, and Brookside Dairies.