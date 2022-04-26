UCDA sees some good in Vinci coffee deal

The Uganda Coffee Development Authority has varied with the wave of criticism against the Vinci coffee deal with the government to export processed coffee to Europe. Appearing before the parliamentary probe committee on the deal, UCDA endorsed it as an instrument that will bring change to the country’s top foreign exchange earner sector. Coffee exports for the 12 months (The financial year 2020/21) amounted to US$ 559.26 million compared to US$ 496.28 million the previous year (Financial Year 2019/20).