TOURISM EXPORTS: Producers look to UNBS standards

Producers of handicrafts and souvenirs are keenly looking forward to the establishment of standards for the sub-sector products, from the regulatory body UNBS. A case in point is the Women in Entrepreneurship Development project, which says their production processes in sourcing, preparation and production of various items out of cow horns has improved. Doreen Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, says under the Handicraft and Souvenir Dev’t Project better capacity in production, quality assurance and export of tourism products are being advanced.