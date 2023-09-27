THE LINK: Questions About Airtel Ipo

All eyes are on Airtel as the telecom firm sets out to list on the Uganda stock market. Now 13th of October is when the offer period will expire, listing is on the 31st of October. The company’s shares are being sold at Ush100 each, with eight billion ordinary shares available, which is 20% of issued shares. A total IPO value of Ush800 billion shillings. On The Link Tonight, we get more questions answered on the Airtel Uganda listing and Ali Balunywa, the Marketing and Distribution Director, will be talking to Samuel Ssetumba.