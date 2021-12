TAX COLLECTION MANTLE: Poor performance overshadows awards

The task ahead for the Uganda Revenue Authority, as the country aspires to hit growth targets of 3.5-4% is to ensure wide compliance for tax payers, now an even huge challenge given the effect of the pandemic of businesses and registered shortfalls. Last month the URA introduced solutions such as Digital Tax Stamps (DTS), Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing or (EFRIS), all aimed at improving business efficiency.