Sugarcane growers demand fair prices

Canes growers are anxiously waiting for the enactment of the proposed amendment to the sugar bill, hoping that the law will repair the broken relationship between our growers and millers. Michael Mugabira, coordinator of Busoga sugar cane farmers cooperative told NTV’s Rona Nahabwe that growers have suggested a price not below 60% or 150000 shillings per tonne. A 2023 report by the Economic Policy Research Centre, shows that at least a third of sugarcane out-growers (30%) quit farming the crop in 2021 as the environment became untenable – frustrated by the market uncertainties, and low prices.