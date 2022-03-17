SPORTS LEGISLATION: Existing laws to be updated, harmonised

The sports fraternity has kick-started the process for formulation of a new sports policy and law to harmonise the existing 1964 sports Act and the 2004 sports policy. The sports sector in the country has been running on the obsolete act which the sports fraternity believe does not much the current trends of sports locally and international. The ministry of education and Sports has until 30th June this year to have the bill ready for presentation on the floor of Parliament.