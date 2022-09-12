SOCIAL SECURITY: Negative impact on movement of labor

Fear of losing pension and other social security benefits in home countries is holding back the East African Community (EAC) from reaping the full benefits of a common market protocol that allowed free movement of labour. The EAC secretariat says it is working on co-ordinating and extending social security coverage to migrant workers while exercising their right to free movement and living within the region. Despite the common market protocol, national laws continue to affect persons who seek employment in neighbouring countries. According to EAC Head of Labour and Immigration Stephen Niyonzima, social security legislation in partner States needs to be progressively amended to provide for cross-border portability of benefits to guarantee decent work.