Small businesses struggle to secure financing, say Stanbic Bank

Small businesses across the country, desperate for business capital, are still finding it hard to access affordable financing due to poor governance, which often leads to weak financial record-keeping, cash flow issues, or unsustainable debt levels. This is the state of affairs, according to officials at Stanbic Bank, who attribute the lack of transparency to the perceived risk by lenders or investors, often hesitant to provide capital. This was during a meeting between Stanbic Bank and savings and credit cooperatives in Kampala