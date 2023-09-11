Salaam bank acquires first license

Bank of Uganda (BoU) has approved and handed over the first Islamic banking license to Salaam Bank Limited, a move that will allow Ugandans to access Islamic banking services. Central bank officials saying, Islamic financing will further deepen financial inclusion to more Ugandans, where traditional banking has been dominant for years. However, there is need to create more awareness about the services and this according to experts will require partnership with key industry stakeholders, such as the Uganda Bankers Association and Central Bank. Ismail Musa Ladu reports.