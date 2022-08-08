REVIVE COOPERATIVE BANK: 70% of agricultural assets remain unused

The Uganda cooperative alliance is urging the government to tap into the expertise of it’s associations, in it’s quest to push for greater commercialisation of agriculture. They are concerned that, a total of 200 billion shillings invested in building value chains, in the grain and fruit processing equipment is not yielding results, as the facilities are grossly underutilised. Cooperators also want a speedy revival of the Uganda Cooperative Bank.