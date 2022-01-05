RELIEF FOR SCHOOLS: Stanbic writes off interest to schools

Stanbic Bank further written off 400 billion shillings 2021 unpaid accumulated interest on loans to privately owned schools in what the bank says, is a proactive move based on the understanding that schools have not been earning and that they need to be supported to regain their ability to settle their liabilities. Stanbic Chief Executive Ann Juuko also says the Bank has also provided 30 billion towards the SME relief fund, awaiting guidelines to start disbursing.