REGIONAL BUSINESS :KQ Bailout

Struggling Kenyan national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) and utility firm Kenya Power will get a bailout of $300 million in the current financial year to support restructuring at the two state-owned entities to wean them off annual government funding. The funding is part of fiscal consolidation conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the lender presses the government to accelerate reforms at parastatals, many of which are in perennial loss-making positions, to return them to profitability. KQ is listed on the Uganda securities exchange and closed today’s use.or.ug trading at 113 UGX per share.