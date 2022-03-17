Pharmacists protest import of drug raw materials

Uganda imports medicines for humans and livestock including vaccines worth $383 million (Shs1.3 trillion) per year according to the Ministry of Finance data. But most of these inputs or raw materials can be made here, according to Pharmaceutical industry players and practitioners. The government is now searching for investors to grow the country’s pharmaceutical industry with the aim of slashing imports to create a more independent, competitive and self-sustaining industry.