Oil companies, contractors get busy as critical works begin

Post signing of the final investment decision, Oil companies operating in the Albertine Graben have embarked on real construction works and readying critical infrastructure for oil production. Works on the central processing facility in Tilenga operated by Total E&P and Kingfisher by CNOOC projects are ongoing. CNOOC officials add that development works are also progressing well in the ranges of 10%, and construction of well-pads and other servicing is also underway. The ministry of Energy says more contracts for local companies subcontracted by international firms are in the offing.