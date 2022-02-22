OIL AND GAS: PAU & ABI to fund training of 200 SMEs

200 SMEs, along the pipeline route, will receive business mentorship, in partnership with the petroleum authority of Uganda, the PSFU and the Stanbic incubator. The Petroleum Authority of Uganda says a total of 300 million US dollars has already been mobilised with partners ABI (Agriculture business initiative) to fund a study to establish the potential of especially the agricultural sector to support the oil & gas industry. Ernest Rubondo the authority head, also says research-based information sharing will also go a long way to help solve the country’s old age agri-export problems.