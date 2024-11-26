Nuclear energy adaptation faces setbacks

The government is accelerating plans to generate up to 24,000 megawatts of nuclear power by 2040, according to officials from the Ministry of Energy. The State Minister for Energy, Sidronius Okasai Opolot, emphasized the need for close regulation of the sector as the processes unfold. Additionally, we have learned that the resettlement of project-affected persons in Buyende will be managed by Currie Consultants, a firm recently appointed by the government.