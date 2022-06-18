NSSF DIGITISING SERVICES: New smart cards replaces paper identity

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in partnership with Visa and Centenary Bank has today unveiled a three-in-one social security smart card which embeds NSSF functionality, bank functionality and a loyalty program, the first of its kind in East Africa. The card forms a critical component of the Fund’s digitalization strategy which is geared at leveraging new technology to improve efficiencies, customer experience and ultimately make savings a way of life for Ugandans. It will support the Fund’s transition from a laminated membership card to a functional Chip and PIN plastic option.