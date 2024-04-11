Northern corridor green freight strategy 2030: Member states must implement climate targets

The six member countries that utilize the Kenya Maritime port of Mombasa, including Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, DRC, South Sudan, and Burundi, are running out of time to meet their climate change Paris Agreement commitments to reduce carbon emissions from about 3000 trucks passing through the region daily. According to Omae Nyarandi, the executive director of the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority, despite some developments in the transport sector, the region is being held back by poor infrastructure along the corridor. He was recently speaking at the launch of the Green Freight Strategy 2030 in Kampala.