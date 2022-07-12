Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Train crash victims had big dreams, lived happily
  • 2 National Three killed in Oyam motor accident
  • 3 National Three perish in Jinja-Iganga Highway accident
  • 4 National Massive crop failures after weatherman’s false alert
  • 5 National Govt earmarks Shs135b for Karamoja food relief