MIDDLE INCOME STATUS: Not of meaning to some

The debate on Uganda’s middle-income status has now attracted the attention of Kampala City Traders Association, who are now questioning the essence of the government's enthusiasm about the ranking, saying beyond growth figures, life on the ground is totally different, made worse by the current global economic crisis. Government through UBOS last week insisted, that data for the 2021/22 financial year indicates that gross domestic product per capita is estimated at $1,046, placing Uganda within the middle-income threshold.