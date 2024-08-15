Manufacturers urge government to cut costs amid relocations

Manufacturers are urging the government to intervene and reduce the cost of doing business in Uganda, citing exorbitant taxes and unreliable electricity that limit their productivity and make their goods less competitive both locally and regionally. This comes after reports of some manufacturers relocating to regional markets such as Tanzania to escape high operational costs that are diminishing their firms’ earnings. This development could potentially slow down the country’s ambitious plan to grow the economy from its current $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040.