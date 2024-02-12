Life insurance agents see 58% business increase in Q1 2023

The life insurance agents recorded a business increase of up to 58%, totaling 291 billion shillings in total premiums in Q1 2023, marking a strong rebound from the pandemic. This positive performance has been attributed to the relentless efforts of hundreds of agents engaged in field person-to-person sales, especially women. Summit Kumar, the CEO of Jubilee Life Insurance, also states that the focus in the next financial year will be to leverage scientific data as a tool to deepen penetration and compliance rates.