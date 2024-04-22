Lake Victoria fish stocks rebound, EAC concerns

Some fish dealers are reporting a significant rebound in fish stocks of large fish species in Lake Victoria, which they attribute to fish protection initiatives and improving technologies. At the end of last year, the URA reported that the country is now earning over 9 billion shillings annually from fish exports. However, a report by regional partners in Tanzania's livestock development and fisheries shows stocks in the freshwater lakes shared by the three EAC states have declined to 35% due to habitat destruction and increasing human activities.