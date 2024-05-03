Masindi supporters ask Besigye to form new party

Members of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in Masindi District have endorsed the idea of forming a new political party following leadership wrangles that split FDC into FDC Najjanankumbi and FDC Katonga Road factions. The idea of a new political party is currently being championed by the FDC Katonga Road faction, led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Dr. Kizza Besigye, who are conducting countrywide consultations. Innocent Bikorwa Muhangi, the FDC general secretary in Masindi district, stated that FDC members in the district support the formation of a new party.