Speaker Anita Among defiant in response to UK sanctions

Speaker Anita Among has remained defiant in the face of sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom government over corruption allegations. On Tuesday, the UK government imposed sanctions on Speaker Anita Among, as well as former Karamoja Ministers Agnes Nandutu and Mary Goretti Kitutu, over their involvement in the Karamoja iron sheets scandal. While addressing a parliamentary session today, Among said the sanctions have nothing to do with the scandal but rather her decision to lead Parliament in passing the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Among stated that the sanctions will not impact her in any way because she does not have any property in the UK and added that she does not have immediate or future plans to travel to the country.