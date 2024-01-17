Koboko races to upgrade vital trade route amidst challenges

Koboko district officials are facing challenges of time constraints, adverse weather conditions, and limited funds as they strive to upgrade a crucial trade route essential for exporting goods to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. The 26-kilometer road, estimated to cost about 89.6 million shillings, poses a significant undertaking for the district. Despite the hurdles, district leadership contends that certain trade-facilitating roads should fall under the government's responsibility.