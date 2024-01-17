Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Bamugemereire, Mugenyi appointed to Supreme Court
  • 2 National Police vow to block Thursday opposition demos
  • 3 National LIST: Museveni pardons jailed ex-NSSF boss Jamwa, 12 others
  • 4 National Girl suffocates as 3 brothers rescued from Busia house
  • 5 National Jinja finally gets land board after 3-year wait