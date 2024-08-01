Kiira motors opens inaugural exhibition in Jinja

State-owned electric vehicle manufacturer, Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC), has today announced Uganda’s first e-Mobility Expo and Kiira Vehicle Plant (KVP) Open House. This event will take place on Friday, 16th August 2024, at the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The inaugural event, held under the theme "The Future is Green; The Future is Now," aims to explore, showcase, and encourage the adoption of electric mobility solutions in Uganda. Officials say the Kiira Vehicle Open House and e-Mobility Expo 2024 is expected to attract about 200 industry leaders, potential customers, suppliers, policymakers, investors, innovators, and the public to discuss Uganda’s readiness to adapt to the e-mobility revolution – all towards positioning the nation as a net source of e-mobility solutions in Africa. During a media roundtable held on the all-electric city bus, the Kayoola EVS Model 2024, officials noted that the expo marks a significant milestone in Uganda’s journey towards embracing electric mobility. This transition offers immense potential for reducing the nation's carbon footprint and creating new economic opportunities while fostering innovation.