Kampala businessman sues KCCA for UGX 2 Billion over demolition

A Kampala businessman, Farouk Mujumba, has taken the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to the Commercial Division of the High Court, seeking compensation of an estimated 2 billion shillings in damages arising from a demolition exercise in which he alleges that kiosks were destroyed. As Betty Ndagire reports, a hearing for the case has been set after the duo failed to resolve the matter out of court.