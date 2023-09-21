Intellectual property rights: SMEs urged to register designs

Uganda is recording more cases related to rights infringement, says the Uganda Registration Services Bureau. Officials have signed out the manufacturing sector as the most vulnerable, and are now urging small and medium enterprises across the country to heed to the call of registering their designs. According to the Deputy Registrar General Uganda Registration Services Bureau Alex Anganya, some companies are reportedly using their competitors’ product designs. Paul Murungi reports.