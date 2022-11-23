INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT: Uganda to manufacture power meters

Local manufacturers are urging government to ensure new tax reforms on imports are enforced and protect the country’s industrial sector. During the commissioning of a 500,000 US dollar electrical factory in the Mbale industrial park, the UNBS chief executive David Livingstone Ebiru ED UNBS vowed to fully implement the import substitution policy in order to protect locally manufactured products. The new factor will be producing over 300,00 meters per year. The government is currently implementing new tax reforms, as part of an economic plan to reduce imports and boost local production, in part to create jobs.