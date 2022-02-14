HERBAL MEDICINE TOURISM: Uganda gets product diversification site

Uganda now has its first herbal medicine eco-tourism site targeting local but also international visitors. It is the initiative of Aloesha organic which manufactures approved medicine from natural Ugandan herbs. For the Uganda Tourism board, this is product diversification at its best. According to the country’s local scientist’s Uganda can net about 35bn dollars in annual sales if the government invests in research and development of the herbal sector.