GREEN ECONOMY: UIA to establish 25 Eco-friendly industrial parks

The director-general Uganda investment authority Robert Mukizi has told delegates at the UK green growth conference 2022 which ended in Kampala on Thursday, that government plans to establish 25 high tech smart industrial parks, with some 8.5 square miles of land already identified around the country, for this development. He adds 2.5 billion dollars is in the pipeline, part of financing from the UK export finance.