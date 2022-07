GREEN CHALLENGE FUND: ABI provides Shs7.5bn kitty

Financing of up to 5.7 billion shillings, has been availed for startups and enterprises keen on the green economy, through the agribusiness initiative (ABI). ABI experts are suggesting that investments into this space, have the potential to expand the country’s GDP by 10%, and about 4 million green jobs and stem greenhouse gas emissions by 28%.