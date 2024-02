Govt secures $30m funding for Katine-Ochero road project

The OPEC development fund will advance a 30 million dollar line of credit to the government to build a key road in the Teso sub-region from Katire to Ochero, running through Sorotia and Kaberamaido districts. The signing ceremony was presided over by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, at the ministry headquarters, and according to officials, construction is scheduled to commence in June 2024.