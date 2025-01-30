Govt develops waste management policy after Kiteezi tragedy

In response to the recent tragedy at the Kiteezi landfill, the government is developing a comprehensive waste management policy. This policy aims to improve solid waste management while leveraging technology to build sustainable, smart cities. The Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, has been tasked with leading the development of this policy, which will mandate garbage sorting at the household level. Many companies have expressed interest in exploring innovative waste management solutions, such as converting solid waste into animal fertilizers and other useful products.