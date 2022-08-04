Government to sponsor this year's UMA trade show

In a virtually unprecedented move, this year's manufacturers' trade show come October will have government as a lead sponsor after being hurt by the economic effects of the Covid 19 pandemic. The next exhibition is coming yet. at the height of another economic crisis, with the global economy now battling high inflation. According to officials, to this around, science and innovation will feature prominently in the show. It is not clear yet how the current tough economic environment will affect the show. Ismail Ladu reports.