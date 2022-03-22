GOV’T E-PROCUREMENT TRANSPARENCY: Only 6% (UGX197bn) of UGX3.3tn disclosed

Study findings by CoST international, a UK based charity and global infrastructure transparency initiative watch dog, shows that government of Uganda agencies and departments, spent only 197 billion shillings (6%) of the budgetary allocation of 3.3 trillion shillings, for the procurement of digital technologies. The study focused on specific areas such as biometrics systems, artificial intelligence and facial recognition systems