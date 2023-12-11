Global inflation drops; However, governments remain cautious

Despite the fall in global food and energy prices from high levels in mid-2022, domestic prices and the risks of food production remain elevated in many countries, including Uganda, further impacting the poor. Despite slowing inflation in response to interest rate hikes, people continue to struggle with the high cost of living. Experts warn that it is still too early to expect a lowering of interest rates that affect the flow of capital globally, especially to developing countries like those in Africa. Racheal Nabisubi reports.