FY BUDGET 2024/2025:Government releases ugx15.6tn

The Ministry of Finance has allocated 15.64 trillion shillings for the third-quarter expenditure limits of the FY 2024/25 budget, covering January to March 2025, which is 21.68% of the total budget of 72.13 trillion shillings. To date, 55.55 trillion shillings has been released, representing 77% of the budget. Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi reassures the public about budget stability, despite the upcoming election year, and warns candidates against making unrealistic promises that could alter the national budget. Government maintains only budgeted priorities will be funded regardless of political pressures.