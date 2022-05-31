FY 2021/22 BUDGET: ICT players challenge government

Players in the ICT sector are urging the government to intensify investments in the ICT sector, especially with the growing infrastructural needs in the development of the much-touted digital economy. James Byaruhanga the general manager of Raxio data centre also says government ICT aspirations such as the 4th industrial revolution among others, are only achievable if the government prioritises the sector as a key component of the resource envelope for development