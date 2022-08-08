FUEL SECURITY: Gov’t assures Ugandans on Kenyan elections

As Kenya embarks on a general election tomorrow, there are concerns already that, the price of fuel and oil products could further go up, in case of any interruptions due the highly contested polls. According to the ministry of energy, while supply is guaranteed, the alternative central corridor route, through Tanzanian could mean a further increase in prices at pump. Petroleum products (petrol, diesel, paraffin, aviation fuel and related materials) were most imported products accounting for 15.9% of total imports in February 2022. The import bill for petroleum products was US$ 127.3 million in February 2022 from US$ 133.7 million recorded in January 2022.