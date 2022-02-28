FEBRUARY INFLATION: Prices of basic commodities continue to rise

Monthly headline inflation rose by 1% for February compared to January confirming what has begun to be an outcry of rising in prices of household goods. According to the bureau of statistics, items like washing soap registered the biggest rise by about 1000 Shs a bar with Sugar, Rice and refined oil among the items registering price increases. The fact that only very modest price gains in food crops is still keeping the general inflation in check.