Experts urge investment in Agricultural Machinery and Infrastructure

Engineers specializing in agricultural mechanization are advising the government and stakeholders in the agricultural sector to invest deliberately in agricultural machinery, including storage facilities, across all levels of the agriculture value chain for cereals. Engineer John Bosco Kariisa, a Ugandan specialist in agro storage facilities, silos, and supply chain management in imports and exports, highlights the need for financing cold chains and the swift implementation of supporting infrastructure such as railways.