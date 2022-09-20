ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT: UGX800m apprenticeship in launched

A three-month enterprise development apprenticeship program on accounting and financial management best practices has been launched in Kampala. SMEs that have already created 10 full-time jobs, will be coached on the implementation and adoption of accounting and financial management by an external professional financial expert/chief financial officer. This is part of the UGX800m capital grant, mobilised by the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business and Makerere University and the Uganda investment authority.