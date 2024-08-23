EABC urges member states to unlock barriers to trade

The Vice Chairperson of the East African Business Council, Denis Karera, has told a regional CEOs round table that governments must adhere to commitments made towards facilitating free trade among East African countries. He said the liberalization of air transport services, mutual recognition of professionals, abolition of work permits, EAC trade remedies, harmonization of domestic taxes, and elimination of long-standing non-tariff barriers are solutions to enable businesses to fully tap into the EAC Customs Union and Common Market of over 300 million people. The round table was organized under the theme, 'Boosting Intra-EAC Trade and Investment: Unlocking Barriers and Leveraging Opportunities.