E-MOBILITY IN UGANDA: Kira motors eyes venture capital funds

During the recently held e-mobility expo in Uganda's eastern town of Jinja, at Kiira Motors Headquarters, the Science and Technology Minister Dr. Monica Musenero noted, that the department is eying capital venture firms across the African continent, targeting the e-mobility sector. The project in question, requires about 500 million Shillings more, to take off after the establishment of the factory in Jinja.